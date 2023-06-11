Over 70 Percent Of Meta Employees Not Happy With Mark Zuckerberg’s Leadership, Reveals Survey

According to the Washington Post, only 43% of workers of Meta felt appreciated, down from 58% in October last year.

Despite not planning any additional layoffs, Mr. Zuckerberg, the Meta CEO, noted that "the world is also volatile." (Image: Britannica)

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, a Meta employee survey revealed that only 26% of Facebook employees have trust in CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s leadership, according to a Washington Post report. According to the report, Meta conducted an internal survey according to which, only 26 per cent of respondents said that they are confident about the leadership.

Interestingly, the latest survey was conducted before Meta’s recent round of layoffs was carried out in May this year. The report further adds that only 43% of workers felt appreciated, down from 58% in October. Reuters has claimed that businesses grappling with high costs and rising borrowing rates have led to a “post-pandemic slump” in ad spending, which has made Meta struggle.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Position:

At a Thursday company meeting, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed the business’s upcoming product roadmap. He and other executives also spoke about the company’s progress in artificial intelligence, which includes a variety of novel technologies that staff members may start utilising right away.

“We’re going to play an important and unique role in the industry in bringing these capabilities to billions of people in new ways that other people aren’t going to do.” Mark Zuckerberg was quoted saying this by the Washington Post.

Future Layoffs At Meta?

The CEO previously indicated his desire for future stability and less red tape so that the company might become a “scrappier place” a few weeks ago. “It is certainly a very difficult thing to go through reorganisation, layoffs, and changes like this. So it’s not like we’re going to finish up exactly where we started, because that wasn’t my intention. I desired to travel to a less pristine location,” the report also quoted.

Despite not planning any additional layoffs, Mr. Zuckerberg, the Meta CEO, noted that “the world is also volatile.” It should be noted that the business plans to grow more gradually moving forward, which might lead to fewer layoffs when Meta chooses to drop a project in favour of a new one.

