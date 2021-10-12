New Delhi: The MG Astor has been launched in India in four variants. There is the entry-level Style trim. A step above it is Super. Then there is Smart. The top-spec trim is Sharp. We believe that MG has priced all the variants of the Astor quite competitively and accordingly, loaded them with adequate features. Let us discuss each variant of the MG Astor in detail.Also Read - MG Astor Base Variant Is Cleverly Priced & Feature Loaded. Details Inside
MG Astor Style
In the base trim, Style, the powertrain option is limited to a 1.5-litre VTi-TECH naturally-aspirated petrol engine (110PS of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque) mated to a 5-speed MT. There is no automatic gearbox on offer here. Also Read - MG Astor Launched In India At Rs 9.78 Lakh, Undercuts Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Taigun
- MG Astor Style VTi-TECH MT – Rs 9.78 lakh
The Style variant has the following features. Also Read - MG Astor Launch, Price Reveal Today: Should Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun Worry?
- Full-LED ‘Hawkeye’ headlamps
- LED DRLs
- Rear defogger and fog lamp
- Remore keyless entry + foldable key
- 10-inch HD touchscreen infotainment
- Automatic AC with PM 2.5 filter
- Electronic power steering with three modes
- Leatherette layering on dash, centre console, door trims
- Electronic stability program
- Hill descent control
MG Astor Super
The Super variant also employs the 1.5-litre VTi-TECH naturally-aspirated petrol engine. However, there is an option for a CVT automatic in addition to the standard 5-speed MT.
- MG Astor Super VTi-TECH MT – Rs 11.28 lakh
- MG Astor Super VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 12.68 lakh
Over and above the features in the Style variant, you get the following key features in the Super variant.
- Front fog lamps with cornering assist
- 17-inch silver alloy wheels
- LED tail lamps
- Satil Silver roof rails
- LED interior lamp
- Steering-mounted audio controls
- Reverse parking camera
- Electric parking brake with auto hold (automatic option)
MG Astor Smart
The Smart variant comes with 1.5-litre VTi-TECH naturally-aspirated petrol engine and 1.3-litre Brit Dynamic 220TURBO petrol mill (140PS of maximum power and 220Nm of peak torque) options. The VTi-TECH unit can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a CVT automatic. The 220TURBO unit can be had with a 6-speed AT torque converter only.
- MG Astor Smart VTi-TECH MT – Rs 12.98 lakh
- MG Astor Smart VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 14.18 lakh
- MG Astor Smart 220TURBO AT – Rs 15.88 lakh
The Smart variant is equipped with the following important features in addition to what you get with the Super variant.
- Brit Dynamic exterior black theme (220TURBO exclusive)
- Auto headlamps
- Auto foldable ORVMs
- Heated ORVMs
- Tuxedo Black interior theme (220TURBO exclusive)
- Push button engine start/stop
- 7-inch full-digital instrument cluster
- Leatherette seat upholstery
- Cruise control
- Speed assist system – Manual mode
- Side airbag
- TPMS
- Personal AI Assistant
- Digital car key
- iSmart with 80+ connectivity features
MG Astor Sharp
The top-spec Sharp variant has all the engine and transmission options on offer. You can get the 1.5-litre VTi-TECH naturally-aspirated petrol engine with a 5-speed MT or a CVT automatic, and the 1.3-litre Brit Dynamic 220TURBO petrol mill with a 6-speed AT torque converter.
- MG Astor Sharp VTi-TECH MT – Rs 13.98 lakh
- MG Astor Sharp VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 14.98 lakh
- MG Astor Sharp 220TURBO AT – Rs 16.78 lakh
The fully-loaded Sharp variant has the following features over and above what you get in the Smart variant.
- Front and rear red brake callipers (220TURBO exclusive)
- 17-inch turbine-inspired alloys (220TURBO exclusive)
- 17-inch dual-tone machined alloys
- Rain sensing wipers
- Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
- 6-way powered driver seat
- 360-degree around view camera
- Curtain airbags
- Rear drive assist
- Blind spot detection
- Lane change assist
- Rear cross traffic alert
The ADAS is available only as an optional pack with Sharp VTi-TECH CVT and Sharp 220TURBO AT variants.
All the above-mentioned prices are ex-showroom, India, and valid on the first batch of MG Astor deliveries that will be made in November and December 2021.