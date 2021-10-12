New Delhi: The MG Astor has been launched in India in four variants. There is the entry-level Style trim. A step above it is Super. Then there is Smart. The top-spec trim is Sharp. We believe that MG has priced all the variants of the Astor quite competitively and accordingly, loaded them with adequate features. Let us discuss each variant of the MG Astor in detail.Also Read - MG Astor Base Variant Is Cleverly Priced & Feature Loaded. Details Inside

MG Astor Style

In the base trim, Style, the powertrain option is limited to a 1.5-litre VTi-TECH naturally-aspirated petrol engine (110PS of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque) mated to a 5-speed MT. There is no automatic gearbox on offer here. Also Read - MG Astor Launched In India At Rs 9.78 Lakh, Undercuts Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Taigun

MG Astor Style VTi-TECH MT – Rs 9.78 lakh

The Style variant has the following features. Also Read - MG Astor Launch, Price Reveal Today: Should Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun Worry?

Full-LED ‘Hawkeye’ headlamps

LED DRLs

Rear defogger and fog lamp

Remore keyless entry + foldable key

10-inch HD touchscreen infotainment

Automatic AC with PM 2.5 filter

Electronic power steering with three modes

Leatherette layering on dash, centre console, door trims

Electronic stability program

Hill descent control

MG Astor Super

The Super variant also employs the 1.5-litre VTi-TECH naturally-aspirated petrol engine. However, there is an option for a CVT automatic in addition to the standard 5-speed MT.

MG Astor Super VTi-TECH MT – Rs 11.28 lakh

MG Astor Super VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 12.68 lakh

Over and above the features in the Style variant, you get the following key features in the Super variant.

Front fog lamps with cornering assist

17-inch silver alloy wheels

LED tail lamps

Satil Silver roof rails

LED interior lamp

Steering-mounted audio controls

Reverse parking camera

Electric parking brake with auto hold (automatic option)

MG Astor Smart

The Smart variant comes with 1.5-litre VTi-TECH naturally-aspirated petrol engine and 1.3-litre Brit Dynamic 220TURBO petrol mill (140PS of maximum power and 220Nm of peak torque) options. The VTi-TECH unit can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a CVT automatic. The 220TURBO unit can be had with a 6-speed AT torque converter only.

MG Astor Smart VTi-TECH MT – Rs 12.98 lakh

MG Astor Smart VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 14.18 lakh

MG Astor Smart 220TURBO AT – Rs 15.88 lakh

The Smart variant is equipped with the following important features in addition to what you get with the Super variant.

Brit Dynamic exterior black theme (220TURBO exclusive)

Auto headlamps

Auto foldable ORVMs

Heated ORVMs

Tuxedo Black interior theme (220TURBO exclusive)

Push button engine start/stop

7-inch full-digital instrument cluster

Leatherette seat upholstery

Cruise control

Speed assist system – Manual mode

Side airbag

TPMS

Personal AI Assistant

Digital car key

iSmart with 80+ connectivity features

MG Astor Sharp

The top-spec Sharp variant has all the engine and transmission options on offer. You can get the 1.5-litre VTi-TECH naturally-aspirated petrol engine with a 5-speed MT or a CVT automatic, and the 1.3-litre Brit Dynamic 220TURBO petrol mill with a 6-speed AT torque converter.

MG Astor Sharp VTi-TECH MT – Rs 13.98 lakh

MG Astor Sharp VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 14.98 lakh

MG Astor Sharp 220TURBO AT – Rs 16.78 lakh

The fully-loaded Sharp variant has the following features over and above what you get in the Smart variant.

Front and rear red brake callipers (220TURBO exclusive)

17-inch turbine-inspired alloys (220TURBO exclusive)

17-inch dual-tone machined alloys

Rain sensing wipers

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

6-way powered driver seat

360-degree around view camera

Curtain airbags

Rear drive assist

Blind spot detection

Lane change assist

Rear cross traffic alert

The ADAS is available only as an optional pack with Sharp VTi-TECH CVT and Sharp 220TURBO AT variants.

All the above-mentioned prices are ex-showroom, India, and valid on the first batch of MG Astor deliveries that will be made in November and December 2021.