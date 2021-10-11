New Delhi: MG Motor India has announced the prices of the Astor and they do look very competitive. The MG Astor takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster. Let us check how the new mid-size SUV fares against the rivals in pricing terms.Also Read - Most Indians Spent 522 Hours on Online Education in Pandemic Year: Report

Among the seven mid-size SUVs, the MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster are petrol-only models. The Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos have a diesel engine option as well. Also Read - LIVE Score RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator Today's Match Latest Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win Toss Opt to Bat Against Kolkata Knight Riders; No Andre Russell

The MG Astor gets a 1.5-litre N/A petrol engine (110PS/144Nm) with 5-speed MT and CVT automatic options, and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol mill (140PS/220Nm) with a 6-speed AT torque converter. The Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun have common powertrains — 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine (115PS/175Nm) with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT torque converter options, and 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine (150PS/250Nm) with 6-speed MT and 7-speed DSG automatic options. The Nissan Kicks and the Renault Duster also share powertrains — 1.5-litre N/A petrol motor (106PS/142Nm) with a 5-speed MT, and 1.3-litre turbo petrol mill (156PS/254Nm) with 6-speed MT and CVT automatic options. Also Read - BLR vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction, VIVO IPL 2021 Eliminator Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 07:30 PM IST October 11, Monday

The Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos have same engine options — 1.5-litre N/A petrol (115PS/144Nm), 1.4-litre turbo petrol (140PS/242Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm). In the Creta, the N/A petrol can be had with a 6-speed MT or an IVT automatic, the turbo petrol with a 7-speed DCT and the diesel with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. In the Seltos, the N/A petrol has 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT and IVT automatic options, the turbo petrol has 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT options, and the diesel has 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT torque converter options.

MG Astor vs Rivals: Price Of Entry-Level Petrol Option

Following are the prices (ex-showroom) of the entry-level petrol option of the seven mid-size SUVs.

MG Astor – Rs 9.78 lakh

Hyundai Creta – Rs 10.16 lakh

Kia Seltos – Rs 9.95 lakh

Skoda Kushaq – Rs 10.50 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun – Rs 10.50 lakh

Nissan Kicks – Rs 9.50 lakh

Renault Duster – Rs 9.86 lakh

MG Astor vs Rivals: Price Of Top-Spec Petrol Option

The prices (ex-showroom) of the top-spec petrol option of the seven mid-size SUVs are listed below.

MG Astor – Rs 16.78 lakh

Hyundai Creta – Rs 17.87 lakh

Kia Seltos – Rs 17.79 lakh

Skoda Kushaq – Rs 17.60 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun – Rs 17.50 lakh

Nissan Kicks – Rs 14.65 lakh lakh

Renault Duster – Rs 14.25 lakh

MG Astor vs Rivals: What About Diesel Options?

Since Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are the only two mid-size SUVs with a diesel engine, and the MG Astor, Skoda Kusha, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster are petrol-only models, the diesel prices can’t be compared.