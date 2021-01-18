The Maharashtra State CET Cell is likely to release the Maharashtra CET Law Final Merit List 2021 today for the 5-year integrated LLB Programme. Once the Merit List is out, the law aspirants will be able to check their selection status on the MHT CET Law 2021 Final Merit List on the official website of the cell i.e. mahacet.org. For the convenience of the students, we have also mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the results. Also Read - MHT CET Counselling 2020: Provisional Merit List for BPharm To Be Released Today At mahacet.org

The candidates must note that the final list will be available separately for the Maharashtra State (MS) and Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) Candidates. The merit list will consist of names of candidates who have been chosen to be part of the counselling process and seat allotment for the 1st Round.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the MHT CET Law 2021 Final Merit:

Step 1: Visit the MH CET law counselling website – cetcelladmissions.mahait.org.

Step 2: Select your programme – 3-year LLB or 5-year LLB.

Step 3: Click on the final merit list link for MS and OMS categories

Step 4: The MH CET law final merit list will be downloaded in PDF.

Step 5: Find your name, application status and other details.

Based on the MHT CET Law 2021 Merit List released today, the 1st Round Seat Allotment Results will be declared on 21st January 2021.