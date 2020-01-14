New Delhi: As announced by Microsoft last year, the US technology giant, will, starting Tuesday, end its support to Windows 7. This means that from January 14, 2020 onwards, the technical assistance and software updates from Windows Update that help protect your personal computer (PC) will no longer be provided.

The absence of security updated makes your computer vulnerable to any security vulnerabilities that are discovered in the future. One option to get these security updates, as recommended by Microsoft itself, is an upgrade to Windows 10.

Microsoft has said that the decision to end support to Windows 7, which was released in October 2009, has been taken to so that they can focus on supporting newer technologies and creating better experiences. Starting January 15, Microsoft will start reminding those using Windows 7 that the operating system (OS) is no longer supported and that they have to upgrade to Windows 10.

The good news is that users can upgrade to Windows 10 for free. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Visit Microsoft’s Windows 10 download page

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download Tool Now’ button; this will download the Media Creation Tool (MCT)

Step 3: Open the MCT and agree to the license

Step 4: Select the ‘Upgrade this PC Now’ option and click ‘Next’

Step 5: Select ‘Keep All Apps and Files’ and continue

Step 6: Click on the ‘Install’ button to begin the installation process of Windows

Step 7: During the installation, the computer will restart a number of times

Step 8: After the installation is over, connect to the internet and verify your Windows 10 activation from Settings>Windows Update>Activation.