‘How Dare You Threaten My Daughter?’ Mid-Air Fight Sparks Internet Discussion

The cabin crew immediately intervened to diffuse the situation and requested assistance from the captain.

A video showing a verbal brawl between two men on a Vistara flight has gone viral. | Photo: Twitter

In yet another mid-air brawl, a video clip capturing a heated argument between two passengers has surfaced on the internet and quickly gone viral. The incident occurred on a Vistara flight from Mumbai to Dehradun on June 25.

In the video, one passenger can be seen charging at another passenger seated in the adjacent row, shouting, “How dare you threaten my daughter?” The cabin crew immediately intervened to diffuse the situation and requested assistance from the captain.

You may like to read

Watch The Heated Argument Here

Kalesh Inside the vistara flight b/w Two man over a guy touched another man Daughter pic.twitter.com/BTlS1EHhma — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 2, 2023

Vistara released a statement addressing the incident, stating, “This incident involves an argument between two passengers on Vistara flight UK852 from Mumbai to Dehradun on June 25, 2023. A passenger expressed concern about the behaviour of a young passenger seated behind them, which was met with objections from the parents of the young passenger. This resulted in a verbal altercation that was amicably resolved with the intervention of Vistara’s cabin crew. The rest of the journey was completed peacefully.”

On Twitter, the incident has triggered a discussion with comments:

“In highly congested and Closed spaces, confusions and unintentional brushes do happen … give people a chance and try to reason with people at least once !,” a Twitter user commented.

“Aggrieved part can take steps to invoke IPC 354 immediately ( on landing of course). Minimum 1 year imprisonment extendable to 5 years for the offender.,” said the second user.

“Atleast show the real reason admin the girl was pushing the seat on the which the man was sleeping and the man just told her not to do that. They are not daughters they are papa ki Parii ,” said another.

“The first voice of female sounds like Aishwarya Rai,” a user jocked.

“Why dint he make her sit with her mother?& if the girl felt uncomfortable,she sould have told bluntly to the boy,clarified n changed the seat,” said another.

Instances of mid-air brawls have gained viral attention in the past. From an IndiGo air hostess engaging in a heated argument with a passenger on an Istanbul-Delhi flight to fights breaking out between fellow passengers, such incidents have been captured and shared on social media.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.