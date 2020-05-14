A 30-year-old migrant labourer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a quarantine centre in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district where he was kept after he returned from Telangana, police said on Thursday. Also Read - So Thoughtful! Twitter Learns Empathy From Migrant Worker as Picture With Pets in Arms, on Her Walk Back Home, Goes Viral

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Amlipali village under Sarangarh police station limits, Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

The migrant worker had returned from neighbouring Telangana state to his native place Amlipali in Raigarh on May 10.

He was kept at a quarantine facility in his village for 14 days as a precautionary measure, the official said, adding that he was not having any coronavirus symptoms.

On Wednesday night, some people at the facility saw him hanging from the ceiling fan and informed the authorities, he said.

“As per preliminary information, the man had some mental problems and was taking treatment for it since past several years, Singh said.

The exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, he said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, he added.