New Delhi: Considering it a milestone achievement, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Friday announced that its Aadhaar project has crossed 125 crore mark. “This means that over 1.25 billion residents of India have the 12-digit unique identity since the service was rolled out in 2009,” it said in a statement.

All these years, the Aadhaar card has evolved as the primary identification document for a number of purposes in the country. As per updates, the Aadhaar-based authentication services have been used almost 37,000 crore times since 2009. The UIDAI in a statement said that about 3 crore authentication requests are being received on an average on a daily basis. The UIDAI also observed that people are updating their Aadhaar details regularly.

In the statement, the UIDAI said it has recorded about 331 crore successful Aadhaar updates (biometric and demographic) till the date. As per updates, the UIDAI has received about 3-4 lakh Aadhaar update requests every day.

World’s largest biometric identification system, the Aadhaar is a unique identification number and it was introduced in 2009.