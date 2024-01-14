Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena in Presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena in Presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Former Congress leader Milind Deora on joins Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Published: January 14, 2024 3:37 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Milind Deora
Milind Deora

New Delhi: Hours after resigning from the Congress, Milind Deora on Sunday joined Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde3

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.