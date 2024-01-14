Home

News

Milind Deora Resigns From Congress, To Join Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena Today

Milind Deora Resigns From Congress, To Join Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena Today

Milind Deora Resigns From Congress, To Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Today

Milind Deora Resigns From Congress, To Join Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena Today

New Delhi: In a major jolt to the congress party ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, Milind Deora on Sunday stated that he has resigned from the party. Deora took to X (formerly Twitter) and confirmed the development “Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey,” he wrote. After quitting the grand old party, the former congress leader will now join Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena today.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.