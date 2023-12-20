Mimicry Row: Congress Shares Old Video Of PM Modi ‘Mocking’ Ex-VP Hamid Ansari

Home

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared an old video showing PM Modi "mocking" ex-VP Hamid Ansari at his farewell inside the Rajya Sabha in 2017.

Screengrab from video shared by @Jairam_Ramesh

Mimicry Row: Amidst the political storm over a suspended TMC MP mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Parliament premises yesterday, the Congress on Wednesday shared an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi “mocking” ex-VP Hamid Ansari at his farewell inside the Rajya Sabha in 2017.

“It was August 10, 2017 during the farewell to Shri. Hamid Ansari, who was retiring as Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha after a long ten year tenure. It was then most shockingly that the Prime Minister mocked Mr. Ansari, one of India’s most distinguished diplomats, reducing his identity to his religion and in effect alleging that his entire professional and political achievements were because of his religious identity,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on X while sharing a video of the Prime Minister’s speech in the Upper House.

It was August 10, 2017 during the farewell to Shri. Hamid Ansari, who was retiring as Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha after a long ten year tenure. It was then most shockingly that the Prime Minister mocked Mr. Ansari, one of India's most distinguished diplomats,… pic.twitter.com/sNRCtauWEq — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 20, 2023

“The PM pretty much sang the same song in the evening farewell function in Parliament Library auditorium as well,” added Ramesh.

Terming that outrage over Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Dhankar as an “absolutely pathetic attempt to divert attention from the undemocratic suspension of 144 MPs from Parliament” and the Parliament security breach on December 13, Ramesh called the PM and his “drum-beaters” hypocrites for their selective outrage whilst forgetting that Modi had done the same to a Constitutional authority in the not-so distant past.

“Such a petty PM and his drum-beaters talking of insults being heaped at Constitutional authorities are hypocrites and opportunists of the worst kind,” the Congress MP said.

Mimicry row

On Tuesday, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mockingly mimicked the Rajya Sabha chairman during the opposition’s protest on the stairs of Parliament against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP.

Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the mimicry “performance” by the TMC MP.

Following the incident, Dhankar lashed out at the TMC leader for the skit and Rahul Gandhi for filming it. “Shameful, ridiculous, unacceptable that an MP is mocking, and a second MP is videographing that incident,” the Vice-President said.

Activist seeks expulsion of Banerjee, Gandhi, other MPs

Earlier today, a social activist filed a complaint with the Ethics Committees of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha seeking the expulsion of of Kalyan Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, among others for mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Parliament premises.

In his complaint to ethics panels of both Houses, Advocate Vineet Jindal– who describes himself as a social activist– claimed the incident comes under the extreme case of misconduct by the members and the urged the Ethics Committees should take stringent action against the perpetrators by expelling them from the respective Houses.

A complaint against Banerjee has also been filed at a Delhi police station.

Rahul blames media outlets

Reacting to the incident, Rahul Gandhi Wednesday blamed news outlets for showing clips of Banerjee’s impromptu skit and passing remarks, stating he shot a video of MPs sitting outside Parliament which remains on his phone and was never shared with anyone.

The Congress MP also asked why there was no discussion over opposition MPs being “thrown out” of the House.

(With inputs from agencies)

