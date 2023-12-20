Home

Mimicry Row: ‘Video In My Phone, Never Shared’, Says Rahul Gandhi, Asks Why No Discussion On MPs ‘Thrown Out’ Of Parliament

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also asked the media why there was no discussion over opposition MPs being "thrown out" of the House.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge, and party MP Rahul Gandhi join the protest of MPs in front of the Gandhi statue against the suspension of 141 Opposition MPs for the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Mimicry Row: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday blamed news outlets for showing clips of TMC MP Kalyan Mukherjee mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and passing remarks on the same, stating he shot a video of MPs sitting outside Parliament which remains on his phone and was never shared with anyone.

The Congress MP also asked why there was no discussion over opposition MPs being “thrown out” of the House.

A massive political row erupted after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition’s protest on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP.

Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the mimicry “performance” by the TMC MP.

Asked about him making the video and claims that the vice president was insulted, he said, “Who insulted and how? MPs were sitting there, I took their video which remains on my phone. The media continues to show it and is making remarks, Modi ji is making remarks, nobody has said anything.”

‘Why no discussion on suspended MPs?’

Gandhi also lashed out at media outlets for discussing the suspension of MPs or other issues like the Adani row or Rafale.

#WATCH | Mimicry row | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "…MPs were sitting there, I shot their video. My video is on my phone. Media is showing it…Nobody has said anything…150 of our MPs have been thrown out (of the House) but there is no discussion on that in the media.… pic.twitter.com/JivmXmWrcc — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

“Our 150 MPs have been thrown out and there is no discussion about that in the media… no discussion on Adani and on Rafale. France has said that investigation is not being allowed. There is no discussion on that, there is no discussion on unemployment, our MPs are sad, sitting there, you are discussing that,” the Gandhi scion said.

The Wayanad MP urged the media to show some news and stressed that it is their responsibility.

Activist seeks expulsion of Banerjee, Gandhi, other MPs

Earlier today, a social activist filed a complaint with the Ethics Committees of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha seeking the expulsion of of Kalyan Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, among others for mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Parliament premises.

Banerjee had mockingly mimicked the Rajya Sabha chairman during the opposition’s protest on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP.

In his complaint to ethics panels of both Houses, Advocate Vineet Jindal– who describes himself as a social activist– claimed the incident comes under the extreme case of misconduct by the members and the urged the Ethics Committees should take stringent action against the perpetrators by expelling them from the respective Houses.

Jindal has sought the expulsion of the suspended TMC MP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other MPs involved.

(With inputs from agencies)

