It would be a dream come true for Lionel Messi-fan-turned-teammate Miralem Pjanic – who recently signed up with Barcelona from Juventus – as he would now get to share the changing room with an 'alien'. Excited about the prospect, he said that Messi is the 'greatest player of all time'.

"I've worked with some of the greatest players in the world. I've followed everything from the outside looking in but I couldn't see Leo anywhere other than in Barcelona. He (Messi) looks happy – he's the greatest player of all time. It will be nice to share the changing room with an alien," midfielder Pjanic said.

Admitting that it would have been strange to see Messi wearing another jersey, the Botswanian said that Camp Nou is his home. He also said that he would have hoped to have come to the club when six-year-old as it was his dream.

“He has done so much for this club and I always thought he would go out in style. There’s always dissatisfaction after a defeat (8-2 loss to Bayern Munich) but this is his home and I can only see him here. It would be strange to see him with another shirt. I would have liked to come to Barcelona when I was six years old if I could have! Since I was little it has been a dream to play here, playing for this club is extraordinary,” he added.

Messi – who had decided to quit Barcelona following the humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich – made a U-turn and decided to stay back at Camp Nou. He said that he did not want to drag the club which has given him everything to court.