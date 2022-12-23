This Sania Mirza From UP Becomes India’s 1st Muslim Female IAF Fighter Pilot; Check Her NDA Exam Rank Here

Sania Mirza will join NDA Khadakwasla in Pune on December 27, 2022, and if all goes well Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will be the first Muslim fighter in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Mirzapur: The daughter of a TV mechanic from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, Sania Mirza, is going to become the country’s first Muslim girl fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF). Hailing from Jasovar village, Sania had cleared the NDA exam and secured 149th rank and has been selected to become a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force.

This is not her first attempt to crack the exam. “There were only two seats reserved for the women in the fighter pilot wing. I failed to grab a seat in the first attempt. However, I managed to bag a seat in the second attempt,” Mirza told ETV Bharat online.

With this feat, Mirza has become the pride of her family and her village – she is a resident of Jasovar village under the Mirzapur Dehat Kotwali police station area of Uttar Pradesh, reports ANI.

Know more about UP’s Sania Mirza

Sania is a resident of Jasovar, a small village in the Dehat Kotwali police station area.

She completed her education from primary to 10th at Pandit Chintamani Dubey Inter College, Inter College from the village. She studied in a Hindi medium school.

Sania has passed the 12th exam from Guru Nanak Girls Inter College in Mirzapur and became a district topper in the UP class 12th board.

On April 10, she appeared for the NDA exam 2022.

She gives the credit for success to her parents as well as to the Centurion Defense Academy.

Interacting with ANI, her father Shahid Ali said, “Sania Mirza considers the country’s first fighter pilot Avni Chaturvedi as her role model. From the beginning, she wanted to be like her. Sania is the second girl in the country who has been selected as a fighter pilot.”

Sania’s mother Tabassum Mirza said, “Our daughter has made us and the entire village proud. She fulfills the dream of becoming the first fighter pilot. She inspired every girl in the village to follow their dreams.”

According to reports, Sania Mirza will join NDA Khadakwasla in Pune on December 27, 2022.

There were 400 seats available in the National Defense Academy 2022 examination, which included both male and female candidates. There were 19 seats reserved for women and two for fighter pilots. Sania could secure a seat in these two seats due to her talent.