New Delhi: Miss World 2021 finale has been temporarily postponed after several contestants tested positive for Covid. The finale was scheduled to take place on December 16 in Puerto Rico. However, the organisers had to postpone the event due to “health and safety interests of contestants, staff, crew and the general public.” The finale will be rescheduled at Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico within the next 90 days.Also Read - Femina Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi is a Big Fan of Priyanka Chopra, And Other Interesting Facts to Know!

The decision was taken after 17 contestants and staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Among those infected is Manasa Varanasi, who was crowned Miss India World 2020, and will represent India at the international beauty pageant. “Keeping in mind the rising Covid cases amongst the contestants, the Miss World Organisation has taken the decision to postpone the Miss World finale,” said an official statement.

The statement further mentioned why the decision to postpone the event was taken. “As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made,” the statement further reads.

It also said, “Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries.”

“The next step according to the medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation, and further testing according to best practices in situations like this. Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries,” the official statement read.

23-year-old Manasa Varanasi will be representing India at the 70th Miss World pageant. Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica was crowned Miss World 2019.