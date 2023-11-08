Home

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: MNF vs Congress, Who Will The Voters Give Mandate At Aizawl South 3 Constituency?

As per the Election Commission's data in 2018, the total electorate encompassing the Aizawl South 3 constituency comprises 17,619 eligible voters.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: The Aizawl South 1 constituency is one of the 40 Assembly constituencies in Mizoram. The Aizawl South 1 falls under the Aizawl district. The seat is being reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled tribes. As per the Election Commission’s data in 2018, the total electorate encompassing the Aizawl South 3 constituency comprises 17,619 eligible voters. In the 2018 Aizawl South 3 election, MNF’s candidate F. Lalnunmawia won the seat against K.S Thanga of the congress party by a margin of 2,088 votes. Congress’ K.S Thanga grabbed over 5,470 votes and F. Lalnunmawia grabbed over 7,558 votes with a vote percentage of 43.47 per cent.

In the 2013 election, Congress’ K. S. Thanga emerged victorious by a margin of 667 votes. K. S. Thanga managed to secure the support of 41.70 per cent of the total votes counted defeating MNF’s Tawnluia who got 37.48 per cent of votes of the total turnout.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th October, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations: 20th October, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 23rd October, 2023 (Monday)

Date of Poll: 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

