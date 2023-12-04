By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
live
Mizoram Election Result 2023 Live: Security Tightened, Preparations Put In Place For Counting Of Votes Today
Mizoram Election Result Live: Check all the live updates on vote counting here and find out which party will win the assembly elections in Mizoram, whether it's the ruling Mizo National Front, the main opposition party Indian National Congress, or Zoram People’s Movement.
Mizoram Election Result Live Updates: With the completion of vote counting in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana and the saffron party sweeping the Congress three states, all eyes are on Mizoram now as it’s the vote counting day on 40 assembly seats. Counting will start at 8 am, and the early trends will reveal which party will hold sway. Follow India.com for live updates.
