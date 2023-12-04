Top Recommended Stories

  • Mizoram Election Result 2023 Live: Security Tightened, Preparations Put In Place For Counting Of Votes Today
Mizoram Election Result 2023 Live: Security Tightened, Preparations Put In Place For Counting Of Votes Today

Mizoram Election Result Live: Check all the live updates on vote counting here and find out which party will win the assembly elections in Mizoram, whether it's the ruling Mizo National Front, the main opposition party Indian National Congress, or Zoram People’s Movement.

Updated: December 4, 2023 7:15 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

Mizoram Election Result 2023 Live: Security Tightened, Preparations Put In Place For Counting Of Votes Today

Mizoram Election Result Live Updates: With the completion of vote counting in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana and the saffron party sweeping the Congress three states, all eyes are on Mizoram now as it’s the vote counting day on 40 assembly seats. Counting will start at 8 am, and the early trends will reveal which party will hold sway. Follow India.com for live updates.

Live Updates

  • Dec 4, 2023 7:04 AM IST

    Mizoram Election Result 2023 Live: Security stepped up at the counting centre in Serchhip

  • Dec 4, 2023 6:50 AM IST

    Mizoram Election Result 2023 Live: Preparations underway, Visuals from Deputy Commissioner Office Complex, Serchhip

  • Dec 4, 2023 6:43 AM IST

    Mizoram Election Result 2023 Live: Preparation underway; More Visials from Aizawl

  • Dec 4, 2023 6:40 AM IST

    Mizoram Election Result 2023 Live: Important Dates

    • Current Term Ending Date: December 17.
    • Date Of Notification: October 13.
    • Last Date Of Nominations: October 20.
    • Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: October 21.
    • Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: October 23, 2023.
    • Voting Date: November 7th, 2023.
    • Result Date: December 3rd, 2023.
  • Dec 4, 2023 6:39 AM IST

    Mizoram Election Result 2023 Live: The Indian National Congress (INC) is the main opposition party that is going to challenge the MNF in the upcoming polls. Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has also emerged as one of the competitors.

  • Dec 4, 2023 6:37 AM IST

    Mizoram Election Result 2023 Live: Currently, the hill state is governed by the ruling Mizo National Front
    (MNF), led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

  • Dec 4, 2023 6:33 AM IST

    Mizoram Election Result 2023 Live: Preparations underway at the counting centre in Aizawl | Visuals

