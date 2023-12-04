Home

News

Mizoram Election Result: ZPM Ready To Rule The State, Massive Setback For MNF

Mizoram Election Result: ZPM Ready To Rule The State, Massive Setback For MNF

As per the early trends, the ZPM was seen leading in 29 Assembly constituencies, while the Mizo National Front (MNF) was leading in 7 seats at 10.51 am.

Mizoram Election Result Live: ZPM Ready To Rule The State, Massive Setback For MNF

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Mizoram is underway, and early trends indicate that the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is poised to form the government in the hill state. The ZPM has been leading since the beginning of the counting, outperforming both the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the main opposition Congress. According to the Election Commission of India, the ZPM was seen leading in 29 assembly constituencies, while the Mizo National Front (MNF) was leading in 10 seats at 11 am.

Trending Now

The Indian National Congress (INC) is leading in one seat and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in three seats. According to Election Commission of India data, Lalduhoma, the ZPM chief ministerial candidate is leading from Serchhip constituency with 1,390 votes. The counting of votes of the assembly seats to the 40 seats started Monday morning at 8 a.m.

You may like to read

The counting is underway at 13 centres across the state and in 40 counting halls. It is worth noting that there are 399 EVM tables and 56 postal ballot tables in 40 counting halls across the state. As many as 4,000 personnel are engaged in the counting duty, as per the state election commission.

Re write; Counting in the Northeast state, which was initially scheduled for December 3, Sunday, along with four other states, was pushed back by a day following representations to the Election Commission by civil society, citing an important day in the religious calendar in the Christian-majority state.

Considering appeals by political parties and civil society organisations, citing the special significance of Sunday for the people of Mizoram, the Election Commission on November 29 officially announced the deferment of the counting of votes in the state to Monday.

Four major contenders are in fray in the northeastern state, which voted to elect its 40-member legislative assembly on November 7.

These include the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the BJP.

Mizoram’s political landscape has been dominated by the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) since it attained full statehood in 1987.

The President of the MNF and Chief Minister, Zoramthanga, stands out as one of the most prominent figures in this election.

He became Chief Minister after the 1998 Assembly polls, ending Congress’s 10-year rule. The MNF governed for a decade until Congress won in 2008 and 2013.

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), positioning itself as the primary challenger in this election, has nominated their party vice president, Lalthansanga, as a contender against the three-time Chief Minister.

The elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly were held on November 7, with the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) facing a stout challenge from the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Congress, and the BJP.

Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed in the innermost Cordon and state police has been deployed in the outer Cordon

“…We started at 8 a.m. with the postal ballots…Now we have started with round one of EVMs…Everything is peaceful… We have 12 counting halls…We are prepared for any victory procession and any celebrations that happen… We have CAPF deployed in the innermost Cordon and state police in the outer Cordon…,” Nazuk Kumar, Deputy Commissioner.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.