Home

News

Mizoram Elections 2023: MNF Aims To Secure Second Consecutive Term In Dampa Amid Tough Battle With Congress

Mizoram Elections 2023: MNF Aims To Secure Second Consecutive Term In Dampa Amid Tough Battle With Congress

Dampa Elections 2023: In this term's Assembly elections, the MNF has fielded Lalrintluanga Sailo as its candidate for the Dampa seat, while the grand old party has nominated Lalhmingthanga Sailo to contest. The BJP has granted the ticket to Vanlalhmuaka for the Dampa Assembly Constituency.

Mizoram Elections 2023: MNF Aims To Secure Second Consecutive Term In Dampa Amid Tough Battle With Congress

Mizoram Elections 2023: Dampa is one of the Assembly constituencies among the 40 Assembly seats in Mizoram. Classified as a rural seat, it is part of the Mizoram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency and falls under Mamit district and North region of Mizoram. This Assembly constituency is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the Mizoram Assembly election, with the state’s polls set to take place on November 7 in a single phase and the vote counting scheduled for December 3 of this year.

Trending Now

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Current Government

Currently, the hill state is governed by the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga. Notably, the Indian National Congress (INC) is the main opposition party that is going to challenge the MNF in the upcoming polls. Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has also emerged as one of the competitors. Meanwhile, the BJP, which still relies on its central leadership, will attempt to win seats in the state.

You may like to read

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Dampa Candidates

In this term’s Assembly elections, the MNF has fielded Lalrintluanga Sailo as its candidate for the Dampa seat, while the grand old party has nominated Lalhmingthanga Sailo to contest. The BJP has granted the ticket to Vanlalhmuaka for the Dampa Assembly Constituency.

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Dampa Previous Election Result

In 2018, MNF’s Lalrintluanga Sailo won the seat with a margin of only 1,657 votes, defeating INC’s Lalrobiaka. Sailo received 5,840 votes, while Lalrobiaka secured 4,183 votes, resulting in a vote percentage of 27.82 percent. The saffron party’s Er. K. Lalrimawia received 3,051votes, securing the third position.

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Important Dates

Current Term Ending Date: December 17.

December 17. Date Of Notification: October 13.

October 13. Last Date Of Nominations: October 20 .

. Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: October 21 .

. Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: October 23, 2023.

October 23, 2023. Voting Date: November 7th, 2023.

November 7th, 2023. Result Date: December 3rd, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.