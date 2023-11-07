Home

News

Mizoram Elections 2023: MNF Eyeing Second Straight Term In Kolasib Amid Close Contest From Congress

Mizoram Elections 2023: MNF Eyeing Second Straight Term In Kolasib Amid Close Contest From Congress

Kolasib Elections 2023: In this term's Assembly elections, the MNF has nominated K. Lairinliana as its candidate for this seat, while the grand old party has nominated S Lalrinawma to contest.

MNF Eyeing Second Straight Term In Kolasib Amid Close Contest From Congress

Mizoram Elections 2023: Kolasib is one of the Assembly constituencies among the 40 Assembly seats in Mizoram. Classified as urban seat, is part of Mizoram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency and falls under the Kolasib district and North region of the hill state. The Assembly seat is reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the Mizoram Assembly election, with the state’s polls set to take place on November 7 in a single phase and the vote counting scheduled for December 3 of this year.

Trending Now

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Current Government

Currently, the hill state is governed by the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga. Notably, the Indian National Congress (INC) is the main opposition party that is going to challenge the MNF in the upcoming polls. Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has also emerged as one of the competitors. Meanwhile, the BJP, which still relies on its central leadership, will attempt to win seats in the state.

You may like to read

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Kolasib Candidates

In this term’s Assembly elections, the MNF has nominated K. Lairinliana as its candidate for the Kolasib seat, while the grand old party has nominated S Lalrinawma to contest. The BJP has granted the ticket to R Lalthangliana for the Kolasib Assembly Constituency.

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Kolasib Previous Election Result

In 2018, MNF’s K. Lalrinliana won the seat with a margin of only 279 votes, defeating IND’s Lalfamkima. Lalrinliana received 5,940 votes, while Lalfamkima secured 5,661 votes, resulting in a vote percentage of 33.35 percent. Congress’s Dr. Ngurdingliana received 5,232 votes, securing the third position.

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Kolasib Voters Breakup

The Kolasib district comprises three constituencies – Kolasib, Tuirial, and Serlui. Kolasib Assembly constituency has a total electorate of 21,288 eligible voters. These voters are divided into 10,233 males and 11,055 females, according to the District Election Officer website (2018 data).

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Important Dates

Current Term Ending Date: December 17.

December 17. Date Of Notification: October 13.

October 13. Last Date Of Nominations: October 20 .

. Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: October 21 .

. Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: October 23, 2023.

October 23, 2023. Voting Date: November 7th, 2023.

November 7th, 2023. Result Date: December 3rd, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.