Home

News

Mizoram Elections 2023: Tough Fight Between Mizo National Front, Congress For Mamit Seat

Mizoram Elections 2023: Tough Fight Between Mizo National Front, Congress For Mamit Seat

Mamit Elections 2023: In this term's Assembly elections, the MNF has nominated Er. Lalzirliana as its candidate, while the grand old party has nominated K Lalthanzama to contest.

Mizoram Elections 2023: Tough Fight Between Mizo National Front, Congress For Mamit Seat

Mizoram Elections 2023: Mamit ST is one of the crucial Assembly constituencies among the 40 Assembly seats in Mizoram. Classified as a urban seat, is part of Mizoram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and falls under Mamit district and North region of the hill state. The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the Mizoram Assembly election, with the state’s polls set to take place on November 7 in a single phase, and the vote counting scheduled for December 3 of this year.

Trending Now

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Current Government

Currently, the hill state is governed by the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga. Notably, the Indian National Congress (INC) is the main opposition party that is going to challenge the MNF in the upcoming polls. Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has also emerged as one of the competitors. Meanwhile, the BJP, which still relies on its central leadership, will attempt to win seats in the state.

You may like to read

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Mamit Candidates

In this term’s Assembly elections, the MNF has nominated Er. Lalzirliana as its candidate for the Mamit seat, while the grand old party has nominated K Lalthanzama to contest. The BJP has granted the ticket to Lalrinliana Sailo for the Mamit Assembly Constituency.

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Mamit Previous Election Result

In 2018, MNF’s H. Lalzirliana won the seat with a margin of only 407 votes, defeating Congress’s John Rotluangliana. Lalzirliana received 6,874 votes, while Rotluangliana secured 6,467 votes, resulting in a vote percentage of 33.29 percent. The saffron party’s Malsawmtluanga received 4,528 votes, securing the third position.

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Mamit Voters Breakup

The Mamit district comprises three constituencies – Mamit, Dampa, and Hachhek, with a total electorate of 64,160 eligible voters. These voters are divided into 32,615 males and 31,545 females, according to the District Election Officer in Mamit.

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Important Dates

Current Term Ending Date: December 17.

December 17. Date Of Notification: October 13.

October 13. Last Date Of Nominations: October 20 .

. Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: October 21 .

. Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: October 23, 2023.

October 23, 2023. Voting Date: November 7th, 2023.

November 7th, 2023. Result Date: December 3rd, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.