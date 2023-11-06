Home

Mizoram Elections 2023: Will Congress Win Tuirial Seat Amid Tough Fight From MNF, ZPM

Tuirial Elections 2023: In this term's Assembly elections, the MNF has nominated K. Laldawngliana as its candidate for the Tuirial seat, while the grand old party has nominated Dr Henry Zodinliana Pachuau to contest. The BJP has granted the ticket to F. Vanhmingthanga for the Tuirial Assembly Constituency.

Mizoram Elections 2023: Tuirial is one of the crucial Assembly constituencies among the 40 seats in Mizoram. Classified as a rural seat, it is part of the Mizoram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and is situated in the Kolasib district in the northern region of the hill state. The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the Mizoram Assembly election, with the state’s polls set to take place on November 7 in a single phase and the vote counting scheduled for December 3 of this year.

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Current Government

Currently, the hill state is governed by the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga. Notably, the Indian National Congress (INC) is the main opposition party that is going to challenge the MNF in the upcoming polls. Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has also emerged as one of the competitors. Meanwhile, the BJP, which still relies on its central leadership, will attempt to win seats in the state.

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Tuirial Candidates

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Tuirial Previous Election Result

In 2018, IND’s Andrew H. Thangliana won the seat with a margin of only 204 votes, defeating MNF’s Sailothanga Sailo. Thangliana received 4,387 votes, while Sailo secured 4,183 votes, resulting in a vote percentage of 30.80 percent. Congress’s Joseph L. Ralte received 3,748 votes, securing the third position.

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Tuirial Voters Breakup

The Kolasib district comprises three constituencies – Kolasib, Tuirial, and Serlui. The Tuirial Assembly constituency has a total electorate of 16,747 eligible voters. These voters are divided into 8,295 males and 8,452 females, according to the District Election Officer website (2018 data).

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Important Dates

Current Term Ending Date: December 17.

December 17. Date Of Notification: October 13.

October 13. Last Date Of Nominations: October 20 .

. Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: October 21 .

. Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: October 23, 2023.

October 23, 2023. Voting Date: November 7th, 2023.

November 7th, 2023. Result Date: December 3rd, 2023.

