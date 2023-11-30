Home

News

Mizoram Exit Polls 2023 Live: MNF, ZPM or Congress, Will Will Emerge Victorious?

live

Mizoram Exit Polls 2023 Live: MNF, ZPM or Congress, Will Will Emerge Victorious?

The Election Commission of India (EC) had earlier prohibited the announcement of exit poll results for the five poll-bound states till November 30.

Mizoram Exit Polls 2023: Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held peacefully on November 7 and more than 80 percent voter turnout had been recorded. This time, according to the Chief Electoral Officer Office, Mizoram saw 81.25 percent of female voters have been recorded while male voters were recorded at 80.04 percent. The exit polls will begin at 5:30 pm onwards once the voting in the last phase of the Telangana elections finishes. The Election Commission of India (EC) had earlier prohibited the announcement of exit poll results for the five poll-bound states till November 30.

Trending Now

Follow for more updates as we bring the latest developments around the Assembly elections for you, only at India.com!

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.