Mizoram to go For Polls Today; Mizo ‘Identity’, Infrastructure Key Issues During Campaign

The main contest in the state, with almost all its seats reserved for STs, is between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, and Zoram People's Movement with the BJP keen to emerge as "king maker".

Aizawl: Issues of “identity” and people’s welfare gained centrestage in the campaign for assembly polls in Mizoram, with the state slated to go to the polls for its 40 seats on Tuesday. Mizoram will be among the five states that will go to the polls this month, with counting of votes in all states to take place on December 3. Issues of “neglect of infrastructure”, corruption and unemployment also figured during the campaigns of various parties.

Ethnic clashes in neighbouring Manipur have cast a shadow on the polls and the ruling MNF, led by Chief Minster Zoramthanga, is hopeful of the people supporting stance of the party of giving refuge to some Kuki-Zo community members who came from the neighbouring state. Some Zo-Kukis from Myanmar have also taken refuge in the state. Observers said MNF has tried to make ‘Zo unification’ an electoral issue.

While MNF is part of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre, there is no alliance between the two parties at the state level. The Congress has also raised issues of culture and identity and has attacked the BJP over the issue. It has also reminded people of the Mizo accord which heralded peace in the state.

BJP leaders have talked about their commitment to the welfare of people of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave a video message to the people of the state, said that the BJP has strived to address the aspirations of people in the northeast and talked of creating “marvellous Mizoram”.

“Before 2014, people perceived the northeastern states, such as Mizoram, as distant from Delhi both physically and psychologically. The BJP recognized this sense of distance and, after coming into power as part of the NDA government in 2014, made it a priority to bridge this gap by addressing the aspirations and needs of the northeastern states,” he said.

“Mizoram is a state with both nature and culture. It has the potential to become a global tourist hub. When infrastructure improves, it helps trade, talent and tourism. Infrastructure brings investment, industries, and income and also creates opportunities.

During one of my earlier visits to Mizoram, I had promised to work for transformation by transportation; since then, a revolution has happened across sectors due to the work of the BJP-led government… Till 2013-14, the total length of the National Highways in the Northeast was 11,000 km, we increased it to 16,000 km,” he added.

Congress president Kharge attacked the BJP and accused it of creating divisions in society. “RSS-BJP are hell-bent on destroying your culture, values, religion, and the Mizo way of life. Modi Govt wants to take your Land and Forests and gift that to their crony friends,” Kharge said in a post on ‘X’ on Sunday.

“BJP created division between the people of Manipur and the state has been burning for six months. Thousands of tribal people from Manipur had to seek refuge in Mizoram. BJP wants to destroy the delicate social fabric of the North East,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.