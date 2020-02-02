New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Sunday announced that his party will work with poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

“Happy to share that many bright and like-minded young professionals of Tamil Nadu are joining us under the banner of I-PAC to work with us on our 2021 election and help shape our plans to restore TN to its former glory!” Mr Stalin tweeted.

Replying to the DMK leader, Kishor, a former JD(U) leader said I-PAC’s team in Tamil Nadu will help the DMK to emerge victorious the assembly election next year.

“Thanks Thiru MK Stalin for the opportunity. The I-PAC Tamil Nadu team is excited to work with DMK to help secure an emphatic victory in 2021 elections and contribute in putting the state back on the path of progress and prosperity under your able leadership,” I-PAC tweeted.