Mobile phones will be banned for children in This state of India as it plans to end social media addiction of children; read details here

Along with Karnataka, states like Goa and Andhra Pradesh are also discussing similar proposals to ban social media or even mobile phones for children.

Karnataka social media ban: The Karnataka government is considering a major step that could change how children use technology. In a big development for the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the state is planning a ban on mobile phone use for students below 16 years of age. The move is significant as it comes amid rising concern over social media addiction among children and its harmful impact on their minds, as raised by French President Emmanuel Macron.

As far as the mobile phone ban is concerned, the proposal is still under consideration and the government has sought feedback on whether mobile phone usage should be restricted for underaged students on campuses.

Siddaramaiah said there has been a sharp surge in social media use among young students. According to him, excessive usage is affecting their behaviour, education and mental health. The Karnataka CM also flagged concerns that increased exposure to social media is making children more vulnerable to drug abuse.

What Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on mobile ban for children?

“Today we are discussing this, and as you are all the vice chancellors here, I seek your opinion. Children are falling prey to drugs. Also, in line with various other countries, like Australia, there is a thought to ban mobile phones among students. I want your opinion on this. We are looking at this,” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

Readers can note that Karnataka is not alone in exploring such measures. States like Goa and Andhra Pradesh are also discussing similar proposals. In Goa, the government is considering a ban on social media use for children under 16, including platforms like Instagram, Facebook and X.

Is Andhra Pradesh also planning similar ban?

In Andhra Pradesh, Education Minister Nara Lokesh has hinted at stricter curbs on minors’ access to social media, citing concerns over online harassment of women and the impact of excessive screen time on attention spans and academic performance.

“Trust in social media is breaking down. Children are slipping into relentless usage, affecting their attention spans and education. Women are facing non-stop online abuse. This cannot be ignored. The Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to act. In the meeting of the Group of Ministers on Social Media, we have ordered a study of legal frameworks for age-appropriate access,” Lokesh said in post on X.

