New Delhi: Expressing confidence in the way India is addressing the current Indo-Pak crisis, US President Donald Trump — who had earlier offered mediation between the two neighbouring countries — said that Narendra Modi would handle the situation deftly.

Talking to the media ahead of his meeting with Modi, Trump said it was not for him to give any message to Pakistan. “The message (to Pakistan) is not for me to give, it is for Prime Minister Modi to give. And he gave that loud and clear the other day. Very loud message and I am sure he will be able to handle that situation.”

#WATCH New York: US President Donald Trump says, “…The Prime Minister (PM Modi) will take care of it” when asked ‘how do you see the statement coming from Pakistani PM admitting that the Pakistani ISI trained Al Qaeda?’ pic.twitter.com/xex80Hg5aH — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019

At the same time, Trump emphasised on the need for Indo-Pak dialogue. “I believe these two great gentlemen (PM Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan) will get together and work something.”

“I really believe Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Khan will get along when they get to know each other. I think a lot of good things will come from that meeting,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event on Sunday slammed Pakistan for criticising India’s move to scrap Article 370.

“Whether it is the perpetrators of the 9/11 (September 2001) terrorist attack (against the US) of the 26/11 (November 2008) attacks in India, where were the plotters of these attacks found?” Modi asked a 50,000-strong crowd that had US President Trump sitting in the front row.