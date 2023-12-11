Home

Who Is Mohan Yadav? New Chief Minister Of Madhya Pradesh

Mohan Yadav has been named the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He is an MLA from Ujjain South.

Bhopal: Mohan Yadav has been given the charge of Madhya Pradesh by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), ending a weeklong suspense after the Assembly election results. The decision follows the crucial BJP legislature meeting held on Monday. After the announcement of his name as the new CM, Yadav, who is an MLA from Ujjain South Constituency, thanked all the party leaders and workers, stating, “I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership, and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfill my responsibilities.”

