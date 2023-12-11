Home

I’m A Small Worker Of Party, Thank You All’: Mohan Yadav’s First Reaction After BJP Appoints Him As MP’s New CM

Mohan Yadav has been named the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He is an MLA from Ujjain South.

Bhopal: Days after the assembly election results, the BJP announced the name of the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Mohan Yadav is set to become the next Chief Minister of the heartland state. The decision follows the crucial BJP legislature meeting held on Monday. Yadav is an MLA from Ujjain South Constituency. After the announcement of his name as the new CM, Yadav thanked all the party leaders and workers, stating, “I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership, and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfill my responsibilities.”

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav says, “I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities.” pic.twitter.com/dRM7g0VoMw — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

