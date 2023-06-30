[videourl url=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Rahul_Ghandhi_Manipur.mp4/index.m3u8″ mp4url=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Rahul_Ghandhi_Manipur.mp4/Rahul_Ghandhi_Manipur.mp4″ thumb=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Rahul_Ghandhi_Manipur.mp4/screenshot/00000002.jpg” duration=”73″ mediaid=”Rahul_Ghandhi_Manipur”

Moirang (Manipur): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visit Relief Camp across Moirang

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.