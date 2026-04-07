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Is Mojtaba Khamenei in coma? Irans Supreme leader unconscious, in no position to make decisions, claims report

Is Mojtaba Khamenei in coma? Iran’s Supreme leader unconscious, in no position to make decisions, claims report

Mojtaba Khamenei in Coma: According to a report in the British newspaper The Times, Mojtaba Khamenei has survived and is alive, but his condition is incapable of running the country.

Is Mojtaba Khamenei in coma? Iran's Supreme leader unconscious, in no position to make decisions, claims report

Iran-US War Mojtaba Khamenei in Coma: British newspaper The Times has made an important revelation. The report states that Mojtaba Khamenei is unconscious and is being treated in critical condition. Previous reports had suggested that he was injured in the same US-Israeli airstrike that killed his father and former Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei. This information about Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been provided in a diplomatic memo. This memo is based on US and Israeli intelligence agencies and has been shared with allies in the Gulf countries.

According to The Times, Mojtaba Khamenei is currently unconscious and in critical condition, receiving treatment. His location indicates he is being treated in the city of Qom, about 140 kilometers south of the Iranian capital, Tehran. It was previously reported that he had been taken to Russia amid the fighting and was being treated in Moscow. However, the Russian ambassador later stated that he remained inside Iran, and now the British newspaper, The Times, has confirmed this.

How did Mojtaba Khamenei survive the US attack?

Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, escaped US and Israeli airstrikes because he had gone out for a walk in his garden just minutes before missiles struck his home. Mojtaba Khamenei was also targeted in the same US-Israeli attack that killed his father, Ali Khamenei, and other family members. However, because he had gone out at that time, he narrowly escaped the missile strike by a matter of seconds. Leaked audio obtained by The Telegraph reveals that he had gone out to “run some errands” just moments before Israeli “Blue Sparrow” ballistic missiles struck his residence on February 28th at 9:32 a.m. local time.

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Mojtaba is no longer capable of ruling?

Regarding Mojtaba Khamenei, Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he was either killed in US attacks or is seriously injured. He also noted that he is not seen in public, further fueling this suspicion.

Mojtaba Khamenei was declared Iran’s Supreme Leader at the start of the war, but he has never been seen. His messages appear sporadically, and in most cases, statements are made by Iran’s military wing, the IRGC.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s final message came on Monday, after Donald Trump’s statement on opening the Strait of Hormuz and a ceasefire. The message stated that Iran would not yield and that its forces would retaliate against the US.

Now, The Times reports that even Mojtaba Khamenei’s messages are not his, as he is unconscious and incapable of governing. The memo cited in the newspaper is based on information from Israeli and US intelligence agencies. It also states that Mojtaba Khamenei is in no position to make any decisions or participate in military operations. There has been no response from Iran so far.

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