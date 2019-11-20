New Delhi: In April 2017, software engineer Maidam Prashanth, 31, went missing under mysterious circumstances. Even after a year-long search, there was no trace of Prashanth. Two years after the Pakistani authorities confirmed that Prashanth is one of the two Indians apprehended by Pakistani police for illegally crossing the border.

Two Indians are arrested in Pakistan by Pak police for illegally entering the country through Cholistan desert in Bahawalpur district. V Prashant from Hyderabad, a software engineer, Durmi Lal from Madhya Pradesh

In a video released by the Pakistani authorities, Prashanth can be heard saying in Telugu, ” Mom and Dad, Are you fine? Everything is fine here. They have brought me to a court from the police station. They will inform the Indian embassy. I can then contact you. India and Pakistan exchange prisoners and it takes time,” he said.

However, it was surprising to his family as to how he landed up in Pakistan. According to reports, his father was aware that Prashanth was arrested in Pakistan as he said a RAW officer visited them early this year seeking their details.

His parents believe that he was depressed over his break-up with his girlfriend who moved to Switzerland. It is being speculated whether he wanted to visit Switzerland or Rajasthan, the native place of the girl. According to a Pak media report, Prashanth was arrested with the help of google map. He told Pakistani police that he was in love with a woman in Turkey and was going to Turkey through Pakistan.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry had been officially informed about the possibility of the two Indian nationals having inadvertently crossed over to the Pakistan side by India’s foreign affairs ministry.

