Sonam Kapoor baby shower: Sonam Kapoor's upcoming baby shower became talk of the town off-late, the actress who is all set to welcome her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja was gearing up for her godh bharai ceremony on Sunday. In-fact paparazzi even spotted invitation cards and gift hampers that were being sent out to their near and dear ones recently. Sonam Kapoor's second baby shower hosted by her parents- Anil and Sunita Kapoor was scheduled to take place on July 17(Sunday) at the actress' maternal aunt Kavita Singh's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Reportedly, the who's who of Bollywood including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and many more were suppose to attend the Bohemian themed baby shower. However the latest update is that Sonam's baby shower has been called off!

Sonam Kapoor’s second baby shower called off!

According to a report in ETimes, the event had to be called off today following COVID-related troubles. As per a source close to the Kapoors, the family was looking forward to the baby shower and had been preparing for it for a while now. Customised hampers had been sent out to various guests invited to the do, however, concerns about COVID surfaced and the family decided to call off the event to avoid any health issues, especially for the mother-to-be and her baby.

Sonam Kapoor’s close friends and family were busy prepping for the Bohemian-themed baby shower but looks like all in vain now!

Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump and maternity glow

Sonam Kapoor recently flaunted her huge baby bump and pregnancy glow. The mom-to-be stepped out for a dinner on Thursday night. The actress wore a kaftan styled yellow dress while flaunting her baby bump. She was also sporting a face mask as a precaution against COVID.

Sonam was seen outside a restaurant in the city and was all smiles for the paps as she got clicked after enjoying a dinner date with some friends.