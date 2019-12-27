New Delhi: Soon after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Centre has sanctioned more than one crore houses for urban areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the move ‘momentous achievement for the urban poor’.

“This is a momentous achievement for the urban poor and the middle class. This initiative has been marked by transparency, use of technology and rapid implementation. I congratulate entire team at @mohua_india for their hard work to ensure every Indian has a roof over their head,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

The statement from PM Modi comes after the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced that more than one crore houses for urban areas have been sanctioned by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (U) as of this date.

“Out of a validated demand of 1.12 crore houses in urban areas, 1 crore houses have already been sanctioned. Further, a total of 57 lakh houses are in various stages of construction of which, nearly 30 lakh houses have been completed,” Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said earlier in the day.

He also said that the Centre will be able to achieve the target of the 1.12 crore houses in the next four months. He added that Uttar Pradesh had performed the best when it came to states reaching out to the Centre for affordable housing being provided to its citizens.

“Uttar Pradesh’s performance has been commendable, today it comes next to Andhra Pradesh for its participation in the scheme,” he said.

As per updates, the houses sanctioned so far under the mission involve an investment of about Rs 5.70 lakh crore with central assistance of Rs 1.6 lakh crore.