Delhi: The national capital reported 9th case of monkeypox on Monday after 30-year-old Nigerian woman has tested positive for the virus making it the city's ninth and India's 14th case of the infection, officials said on Monday.

The woman was admitted to the LNJP Hospital here with blisters and pus-filled lesions on genitals on September 16. Her test report came back on Sunday, they added.

Another suspected patient, also of Nigerian origin, was admitted to the state-run hospital on Sunday. His test reports are awaited. taking the total case tally in India to 14.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited