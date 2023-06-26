Monsoon Landslides: Trucks Stranded In Udhampur, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Blocked

A large number of trucks are stranded in Udhampur district as the Jammu-Srinagar national highway is blocked due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the Ramban sector.

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon advancing towards the north Indian states has triggered landslides in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh in Mandi. The Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir also witnessed landslides that were triggered following heavy rainfall in Mehad and Cafeteria Morh areas of the district on Sunday. The landslide incidents lead to traffic jams on national highways.

Updating on the Monsoon in several states of India, IMD on Sunday informed that Southwest Monsoon has covered several states of India. Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD said that the monsoon would move forward in the next two days.

Following landslides due to heavy rainfall in Mehad and Cafeteria Morh of Ramban district, vehicular traffic at Jammu Srinagar National Highway has been blocked.

As were reports due to heavy rain at several locations of the state, six people have died till now and around 10 people are injured. 303 animals have died. The complete report is still awaited. The loss due to rain is expected to be Rs 3 crore. 124 roads have been damaged which includes two national highways: Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Himachal Pradesh

