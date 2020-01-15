New Delhi: After keeping him in Hari Nivas in Srinagar for months together under detention, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday decided to shift former J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to the government bungalow M-4 on Gupkar Road. He will be shifting to the new location on Thursday.

The National Conference leader was under detention in Hari Nivas after the Centre abrogated Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He was in this place since August 5 last year.

As per updates, there would be no change in the location shift of another former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is at the moment kept in a government accommodation on the Transport Lane in Srinagar. She is also being kept under detention since August 5 last year.

After the Centre revoked Article 370, three former Chief Ministers, in total, have been kept under detention.

Farooq Abdullah, who has a PSA slapped against him, is being kept under house arrest on Gupkar Road which has been designated as a sub-jail.

The development comes after the Centre in December last year, released five political leaders who were under detention in Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the total five leaders, who were released in December from the MLA hostel, two are from the Abdullahs’ National Conference (NC), the remaining are from Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP). They include Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi Bhatt (NC) and Yasir Reshi, Bashir Ahmad Mir and Zahoor Mir (PDP).

However, the UT administration how not given any timeline for the release of the three former Chief Ministers. In a press conference earlier, the Centre had said that the trio will be released at an ‘appropriate’ time.