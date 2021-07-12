New Delhi: After the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, 2021 is set to see another rare planetary conjunction where Mars and Venus will come close to each other and align with the Moon. The celestial event will be visible this evening for skywatchers around the world including India.Also Read - Strawberry Moon 2021: When Can You See Last Full Moon of The Spring Season in India? Details Inside

According to experts, this would be the first of three conjunctions of Venus and Mars. The next two conjunctions of Mars and Venus are slated to take place on February 12, 2022 and March 12, 2022. Also Read - Jupiter-Saturn Great Conjunction 2020: Indian Diplomat-Poet Creates Video of Cosmic Anthems to Mark Rare Celestial Event | Watch

When and how to watch Mars, Venus, Moon planetary conjunction in India today:

On July 12 and 13, Mars and Venus will appear to be just 0.5 degrees from each other from the earth. The crescent Moon will within 4 degrees of the two planets on July 12.

Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Astrophysics said that the conjunction can be seen by the naked eye.

“Mars and Venus are passing close to each other in the sky and will be only 0.5 deg (as wide as the size of the Moon) on 13 July. The Moon will also be close to them on 12 July. This is a naked eye event, so go out and see them every evening from today,” the institute said in a statement.

Mars and Venus will move away from each other in their unique orbits after Tuesday.

People will be able to view the unique phenomenon just after sunset anywhere in India if weather conditions are clear.