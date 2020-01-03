New Delhi: At a time when there is growing concern over the border issues with Pakistan and China, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday stressed that India needs to be firm in its resolve while dealing with the boundary issues with China. He also stressed on strengthening military capabilities along the northern frontier.

“The fact is we have to be firm in our resolve. We don’t want to be aggressive but firm. We have to assert legitimate claims but that does not mean we have to go and create friction in any other talks that are going on. We should know what we want for resolution of the boundary issue,” General Naravane told news agency IANS.

Talking about the border issue with two neighbours, Naravane said that the border in the North is very large and the focus should go there more. He said his duty at the moment is to make the Army ready for any eventuality. “If we want peace, we should be ready,” the Army chief further added.

To keep the focus on the northern borders, he said the Army is developing infrastructure and also trying to increase capabilities for quick movement.

Saying that the Army keeps reviewing deployments across the northern border, he said the Army also keeps upgrading arms and equipment and surveillance.

However, he clarified that it is not possible to guard every inch of the border. “If we do so we will be very thin. We need to focus more at critical areas and less important areas can be manned through surveillance and latest equipment,” he added.

On the day of taking charge, he had also said that the Indian Army will focus on the border with China with equal attention as it is doing with Pakistan. He had also said that the country will eventually resolve the border issues with China.

“We have a Line of Actual Control. The border question (with China) is yet to be settled. We have made progress in maintaining peace and tranquillity. We will be able to set a stage for an eventual solution,” he had said.

(With inputs from IANS)