Home

News

Morocco Earthquake: Emotional PM Modi Reacts

Morocco Earthquake: Emotional PM Modi Reacts

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco.

Trending Now

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES