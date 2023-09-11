Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Morocco Earthquake: Rescuers pulls a buried survivor

Morocco Earthquake: Rescuers pulls a buried survivor

Video footage showed rescue worker hugging with joy after successfully pulling someone alive from the flattened ruins of a building in the town of Moulay Barahim.

Published: September 11, 2023 11:23 AM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk

Morocco Earthquake: Rescuers pulls a buried survivor

Moroccans on Saturday (September 9) were still searching for survivors buried on the hillside slopes and under rubble where houses of mud brick, stone and rough wood were cracked open and mosque minarets toppled by an earthquake that struck. Video footage showed rescue worker hugging with joy after successfully pulling someone alive from the flattened ruins of a building in the town of Moulay Barahim.

Trending Now

Also Read:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>