Morocco Earthquake: Rescuers pulls a buried survivor
Video footage showed rescue worker hugging with joy after successfully pulling someone alive from the flattened ruins of a building in the town of Moulay Barahim.
Moroccans on Saturday (September 9) were still searching for survivors buried on the hillside slopes and under rubble where houses of mud brick, stone and rough wood were cracked open and mosque minarets toppled by an earthquake that struck. Video footage showed rescue worker hugging with joy after successfully pulling someone alive from the flattened ruins of a building in the town of Moulay Barahim.
