Rajasthan Shocker: Mother Kills 4 Minor Children, Hangs Herself In Barmer

The police have informed the family members of the dead (Representative Image)

Barmer: A distressing incident has come to light from Rajasthan’s Barmer district, where a woman reportedly took her own life yesterday by hanging herself, while her four children were locked inside a paddy drum at their home in the Mandli station area. The children died in the drum.

Police Reached Spot

Upon receiving the information, a police team accompanied by an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team promptly arrived at the scene and took custody of all five bodies.

The police have notified the family members of the deceased, and a thorough investigation will be conducted upon their arrival. Although preliminary investigations suggest suicide, all aspects will be considered during the investigation.

According to the police, the woman named Urmila was at home with her children while her husband Jetha Ram was away in Jodhpur for work. In the afternoon, Urmila allegedly locked her children, Vikram (5), Bhavna (8), Manisha (2), and Vimla (3), inside the Millet tanker and took her own life by hanging herself inside the house.

When relatives noticed the absence of Urmila and her children by evening, they visited the house and tragically found the woman hanging. The incident was immediately reported to the police by the relatives and villagers.

Complaint Against In-Laws

However, Urmila’s uncle, named Durgaram, has lodged a complaint alleging harassment of Urmila by Jetha Ram and her in-laws over the past five years.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent to Kalyanpur Hospital Mortuary for postmortem examination, which will be conducted soon.

Circle Station Officer Kamlesh Gehlot stated that the relatives have filed a complaint of murder and dowry harassment against the husband. The police have registered the case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the investigation is underway.

Once the autopsies are completed, the bodies will be handed over to the relatives of the deceased.

