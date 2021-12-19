Chennai: A Class 11 student in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai killed herself after she was allegedly sexually harassed. The police had found suicide notes in the victim’s house in Chennai’s Poonamallee area where she drew examples of the world not being a safe place.Also Read - Sex And The City Fame Chris Noth Accused of Sexually Assaulting 2 Women, he Claims it Was 'Consensual'

In an emotional letter penned by the victim, she said it appeared as though "the mother's womb and the grave were only safe places" left in the world, according to a report by CNN News 18.

The student killed herself when her mother had briefly left the house. Upon returning, her mother found her dead.

The girl’s parents claimed that she was transferred to a government school from a private school where she had studied till Class 9. They said she was harassed by the son of a teacher at the private school. The police are probing the case and suicide notes of the victim.

Sexual harassment and abuse cases against women have gone up in the past one year in India. A National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) report released in September revealed that India has recorded an average of 80 murders and 77 rape cases daily in year 2020. With an average of 80 murders daily in 2020, India reported a total of 29,193 fatalities in 2020 with Uttar Pradesh topping the chart among states. The data showed a marginal increase of 1 per cent over a total of 28,915 murders in 2019, with a daily average of 79 killings during the year.

Seventy-seven rape cases were reported across India on an average every day in 2020, totalling 28,046 such incidents during the year. Overall, 3,71,503 cases of crime against women were reported across the country last year, showing a decline of 8.3 per cent as 4,05,326 cases were registered in 2019, the NCRB stated. Of the total cases of crimes against women in 2020, there were 28,046 incidents of rape involving 28,153 victims, according to the NCRB data for the year, which witnessed COVID-19 outbreak and pandemic-induced lockdowns.