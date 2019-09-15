New Delhi: Since September 1, the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act 2019 is making headlines for many wrong reasons. And this time it is for an auto driver in Bihar.

The auto-rickshaw driver in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur area had to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing a seat belt while riding his auto though the auto doesn’t have any facility for a seat belt.

“The auto driver was asked to pay a minimum challan, which was, for not wearing a seat belt as he was an extremely poor man. So, he was asked to pay Rs 1,000 only. In order to impose the minimum penalty amount, he was imposed with the lowest challan amount. This was a mistake but it was done just to impose a minimum penalty on the driver,” Ajay Kumar Station House Officer (SHO), Saraiya, told ANI.

Since the time the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act 2019 has come into effect, many motorists across the country are paying heavy penalties for violating traffic rules.

In another bizarre incident, a drunk auto-rickshaw driver in Bhubaneswar was fined Rs 47,500 for driving without any proper permit, licence, and registration.

Out of the total penalty, Rs 500 was charged for general offence, Rs 5,000 for invalid license, Rs 10,000 for violating permit conditions, Rs 10,000 for drunken driving, Rs 10,000 for violating air/noise pollution, Rs 5,000 for allowing unauthorised person to drive vehicle, Rs 5000 for using vehicle without registration and fitness certificate and Rs 2,000 for plying the vehicle without insurance.