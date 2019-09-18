New Delhi: Days after claiming many victims for traffic rule violations and imposing hefty penalties, the new Motor Vehicle Act 2019 will on Thursday witness a strong protest from the transport union in Delhi-NCR. The United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) has confirmed that it will go on a one-day token strike on September 19.

The UFTA told a news portal that the economic slowdown has impacted the sector immensely and the new fines have made their operation difficult in the Delhi-NCR.

According to reports, all commercial vehicles including truck, bus, taxi, tempo, maxi-cabs, and auto-rickshaws will take part in the protest against the hefty penalties and restricting third party liability of insurance under the new MV Act 2019.

The Noida Transport United Front will also be a part of the strike, and some private schools in Delhi and Noida will be closed for the purpose.

While The MV Act 2019 received strong protest from many political leaders and state chief ministers, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, however, had described the MV Act 20190 as one of the biggest achievements of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. He said penalties were revised after 30 years. Notably, many BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra have also not supported the new MV Act rules.

While Odisha, Jharkhand and some other states have relaxed the new rules for next three months, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government will not implement the law in her state as it is ‘too harsh’.

“We are not implementing the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act in West Bengal because it is very harsh. I can’t implement this Motor Vehicle Act right now because our govt officials are of the opinion that if we implement it will overburden people,” she said.

However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appreciated the move, saying the new law has brought a lot of improvement in the traffic situation in the city.

“There has been an improvement in Delhi’s traffic ever since the new Motor Vehicle Act has been implemented. If there is any clause due to which people are facing more problem and we have the power to reduce the fine then we will certainly do it,” he said.

Recently, a driver and owner of a Nagaland-registered truck were fined a whopping Rs 6.53 lakh for seven traffic violations in Odisha’s Sambalpur district. Driver Dillip Karta and truck owner Shailesh Shankar Lal Gupta were given the challan by Sambalpur Regional Transport Office (RTO).

In another incident, an auto-rickshaw driver in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur area paid a fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing a seat belt while driving his auto though the auto doesn’t have any facility for a seat belt.