Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 Full Schedule: Voting On November 17, Counting Of Votes On Dec 3

Elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases -- on November 7 and 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30. The Results will be declared on December 3

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for assembly polls in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram — on Monday, October 9. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar held a press conference in the national capital and announced the much-awaited schedule. During the conference, he announced that elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases — on November 7 and 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30. The Results will be declared on December 3.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 Full Schedule: Check Here

In Madhya Pradesh, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. In the 2018 elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 41.5 per cent while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats. The saffron party’s vote share was 41.6 per cent.

In 2020, the Congress government, however, lost the majority after the resignations of some MLAs belonging to a faction led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later joined the BJP.

After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister

Exuding confidence, Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang told ANI that BJP will win more than 150 seats, adding “BJP will fight the elections with complete preparation. A very successful model of the double-engine government has been established in Madhya Pradesh under PM Modi’s leadership. MP is a state that is developing very fast. We will win more than 150 seats this time.”

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary told ANI that the whole of Madhya Pradesh is waiting for the BJP to go out of power, adding “It is clear that the people of Madhya Pradesh had been waiting for the elections to remove the BJP from power. The people, parties and the whole state are waiting for the BJP to go out of power.”

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP.

