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DigiLocker MP Board Class 12 Result 2026: MPBSE higher secondary results today, Steps to check class 12 scores here

DigiLocker MP Board Class 12 Result 2026: MPBSE higher secondary results today, Steps to check class 12 scores here

The results of 2026 High School, Higher Secondary and Diploma in Pre-school, DPSE, main examination, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Madhya Pradesh, will be announced on April 15, at 11:00 AM.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce the Class 12 results today. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official websites of the board i.e. mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in. Apart from these websites, the results will be available on DigiLocker. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details for the fast and easy access to the results.

According to reports, the board has finalised the drafting process for the Class 12 results and is all set to announce the results today. The results for Class 10 and Class 12 for MP Board 2026 will be made available online on their official site at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mponline.gov.in. Students can utilise their roll numbers and application IDs to check their results for the MP Board 10th and 12th for 2026.

MPBSE Class 10 & Class 12 Results:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Step 1: Visit the official sites mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Step 2: Select the link for “MP Board Class 12 Result 2026” on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, input your roll number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: Press submit to view your results.

Step 5: Your MPBSE Class 12th results will display on the screen.

Step 6: Review your scores and download the marksheet for future reference.

MPBSE Result 2026: Steps to Check Results Through DigiLocker

Once the MPBSE Results 2026 results, students can check their results through DigiLocker, following the given below steps:-

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Sign in using your Aadhaar linked mobile number.

Step 3: Go to the Education section and search for Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE.

Step 4: Slect the relevant link, Class 10 Marksheet or Class 12 Marksheet.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and year of passing.

Step 6: Click get document to view and save your digital marksheet

The results of 2026 High School, Higher Secondary and Diploma in Pre-school, DPSE, main examination, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Madhya Pradesh, will be announced on April 15, at 11:00 AM. The results will be announced by the Chief Minister, at his residence, Samatva Bhavan.

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