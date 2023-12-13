Home

MP CM Mohan Yadav Bans Unregulated Use of Loudspeakers at Religious Places, Sale of Meat in Open

After assuming the chair, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has ordered a ban on the unregulated use of loudspeakers in religious places and other public places.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, after assuming the chair, ordered a ban on the unregulated use of loudspeakers in religious places and other public places. He also instructed to ban meat sales in open. “Today we have taken several discussions during the first Cabinet meeting. We have raised the issue of meat sales in the open and have proposed to bring rules for this, in the Cabinet meeting today,” MP CM Yadav.

#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, “Today we have taken several discussions during the first Cabinet meeting. We have raised the issue of meat sales in the open and have proposed to bring rules for this, in the Cabinet meeting today…” pic.twitter.com/y6nBBUK6jM — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

