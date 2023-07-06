MP CM Shivraj Chouhan along with peegate victim plant sapling at Smart City Park in Bhopal

Bhopal (MP), July 06 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with the peegate victim visited Smart City Park in Bhopal on July 06. He planted a sapling along with the victim. Notably, a video went viral on social media on July 04 in which the accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla, was seen urinating on the face of a tribal man. The shameful incident occurred in Kubri village in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. After that, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken cognizance of the matter and ordered strict action, including imposing NSA against the accused.A case has been registered against the accused under sections 294, 504 of the IPC and SC/ST Act, and NSA. CM Shivraj strongly condemned the shameful act and promised to take stringent action against the accused.

