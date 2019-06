Bhopal: A fire broke out at Jabalpur High Court in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Soon after the fire outbreak, several fire tenders were deployed at the spot to douse the flame, stated a report. The reason behind the accident is yet to be determined.

Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Jabalpur High Court; more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/VsSbUVHzze — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2019